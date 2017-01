It's tax season again and I would love the op... [Read more]

Experienced Hair Stylist looking for new potential... [Read more]

Mid-Atlantic TirePros in Easton recently sponsored its 10th Annual Arlene M. John Koats for Kids Drive, collecting over 500 coats for underprivileged children in Talbot County. Partners in this year’s

Wye River Upper School is hosting an Admissions Open House on Sunday, January 29 from 2pm-4pm. The event is being held on campus at 316 S. Commerce Street, Centreville, MD. Wye River serves students

The Shore Update is direct mailed to more than 20,000 homes in Queen Anne's County and the greater part of Chestertown. For advertising rates, please call 410-827-9312.